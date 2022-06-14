Adam Hughes to miss more of Valentine's push for NPL finals

Valentine linchpin Adam Hughes fears he may not play again this Northern NSW NPL season after being told his broken arm is not healing properly.
The player-coach, who turns 40 next month, was injured in a challenge during the 2-0 loss to Weston on April 24, ruling him out initially for an estimated six weeks.
However, Hughes was told last week he would be out for at least another six weeks, which is a major blow for Valentine as they face a hectic schedule of catch-up games and a scrap to make the top five.
"I got diagnosed the other day that it's not healing properly, so it's probably another six more weeks minimum for me and potentially the season finished," Hughes said.
"It's a bit frustrating but once you get to our age, I suppose these things happen. It's just not fusing the way a young kid's bone would."
Hughes, who started in the national league with Newcastle before a professional career taking in stints in England, Ireland and China, remains a hugely influential player for Phoenix.
Another veteran, Dean Heffernan, could also be gone for the season at Valentine. After playing just twice in the league this year because of injury, the 42-year-old returned for the 4-0 loss to Charlestown last Wednesday night and came off late with ankle damage.
"It doesn't look good for him and I think he's going to have to have an X-ray," Hughes said.
Young striker Nicholas Martinelli (broken ribs) also remains sidelined.
A 10-man Phoenix came back from 2-0 down early in the second half to draw 2-2 with winless Adamstown on Sunday at CB Complex.
Former Jet Nick Cowburn was given a straight red card just before halftime for an off-the-ball clash with the score 0-0. Nathan Toby and Kallan Lawrence put Rosebud 2-0 ahead by the 61st minute but Ryan Clarke and Harry Lane struck soon after for Valentine.
Hughes was frustrated by the send-off call, which will likely lead to at least a two-game ban for Cowburn.
"The referee's decision was that he put his hands into the player's face," Hughes said. "But the player from Adamstown has actually come in and said he didn't put his hands in his face."
The point took Valentine to 10, three points outside the top five, from eight games and with three in hand. They next face Lake Macquarie on Sunday.
"There were a few guys with knocks from the game and there's been illness through the camp," Hughes said of the Rosebud game.
"It's quite difficult at the moment to keep bodies on the park. Every second week we've got three games a week and we're literally having no training. It's been a crazy period."
