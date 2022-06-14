Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Socceroo great Col Curran welcomes World Cup qualification for 2022 and reflects on the 1974 team

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 14 2022 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legend: Col Curran is the only Novocastrian to have played in the men's World Cup. Picture Max Mason-Hubers

Many football fans didn't believe it was possible for the Socceroos to beat Peru and qualify for the World Cup finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.