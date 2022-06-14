Australia's shock qualification for the World Cup is set to give the round-ball code a victory in more ways than one, with player registrations expected to soar.
Advertisement
Thousands of Australians were up at 4am on Tuesday to watch the national team overcome more-fancied South American opponents Peru in a penalty shootout.
Among the early risers were Kalani, Jordie and Jadson Dinnery, of New Lambton. The three siblings, aged 12, 10 and 9, play for the Adamstown Rosebud and New Lambton clubs.
Mum Samone Dinnery said the kids "love the Socceroos and Matildas".
"They all got up early to watch the game. I dare say they woke up the neighbours. I know they woke me up. I stayed asleep because every time I watch the Socceroos they lose," she joked.
Jordie and Jadson are goalkeepers, so they were particularly interested in the penalty shootout and the heroics of goalkeeper Andrew "Grey Wiggle" Redmayne.
"Jordie said, 'It was so nerve-racking, Mum'. Kalani actually said, 'Mum, no one expected them to win. The fact they've come through it is just amazing and huge'."
Adamstown Rosebud junior football operations manager Kerry Conquest said the victory was fantastic for aspiring young players.
She said it would inspire those who play football and "a lot who don't yet".
"For grassroots football, it's something that people can look up to and relate to, particularly with the number of Australian players now playing overseas. It just shows that it can be done if you put in the hard work."
The men's World Cup will be held in Qatar in November/December, followed by the women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July/August next year.
Northern NSW Football CEO David Eland said the Socceroos' qualification would mean much for grassroots football.
"The massive difference this time is that the World Cup is at the end of the year. We start registrations a month after that," Mr Eland said.
"Usually the World Cup takes place in the middle of the year when the local season is running. The opportunity to increase participation immediately isn't there."
Nevertheless, Socceroos' qualification at previous World Cups has boosted registration.
"In season 2015, after the 2014 World Cup, our numbers increased by 6.5 per cent. It wasn't as big an increase after the 2018 World Cup. But 2019 was the biggest year in terms of participation in NNSW [Northern NSW] history, with 66,476 registered players."
Mr Eland said the impact of the World Cup offered fresh hope for the game.
"Participation is down 3 per cent since 2019 due to COVID. It is a huge opportunity for us to bounce back from COVID and try to lure the kids who may have dropped out of football during the pandemic," he said.
Advertisement
"We will be looking to provide opportunities for people to taste our game during the World Cup. In particular for kids, we have a program called MiniRoos Kick-Off. It is a short taster program. Kids get five to six weeks of skills and games and you can run them anywhere.
"In an ideal world, clubs run them so the players transition into being a member of a club. We can also run them at schools. They are for kids aged five to 11."
With the women's World Cup following so soon after the men's tournament, the game will gain a much-needed double shot of promotion.
"Before we know it, we will be starting to welcome some of the women's nations here for team base camps. The local organising committee will make announcements of team base camps pretty soon," Mr Eland said.
"Whilst we remain disappointed that we are not a host city, I'd be surprised if we don't have a number of locations in the catalogue for team base camps."
Aside from boosting participation, World Cup qualification will also provide more encouragement and inspiration to the elite young players.
Advertisement
"It showcases the world's best footballers and we are going to be a part of it, which means the hype in Australia will be at the next level. You would hope that for the aspiring players who want to be professional, it is a reminder of what can be achieved playing football in Australia. The World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world."
He hopes the World Cup buzz leads to more government funding for the game for local football facilities.
Drainage and lights need improving. "Seventy per cent of grounds in the Hunter region have no drainage."
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.