THE Newcastle Jets youth team and academy players sat, eyes glued to the television at the club's Speers Point headquarters as keeper Andrew Redmayne launched to his right to save the penalty that sent the Socceroos to the World Cup.
Advertisement
YEEEEESSSSS went the roar as the players sprung to their feet and ripped into a rendition of Ole, Ole,Ole.
Most in the room had been up since 3.30am. Many hadn't slept a wink, such was the anticipation.
There were similar scenes in lounge rooms across the nation as the Socceroos booked a spot at a fifth straight World Cup.
All of a sudden, football is back at the front of the Australian sporting queue.
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske hopes the World Cup hype will, not only inspire the next generation, but provide a timely boost for the A-League.
"It's a fantastic result for the whole country, it's going to be an exciting year ahead for all sports fans," Mattiske said. "Knowing that the Socceroos are through to the World Cup will bring a new level of excitement to football fans in the community and it will also engage more people in football generally."
The 2022-23 A-League season starts in October and is expected to break for three weeks during the World Cup.
"There is no doubt there will be more interest in football on a broader scale and that interest will come through in the A-League as well," Mattiske said.
Central to the Socceroos' success against Peru were A-League stars Redmayne, Jamie Maclaren and Craig Goodwin, with the later pair slotting spot kicks in the penalty shootout.
"We saw heroes emerge and some of those heroes are playing in the A-League," Mattiske said. "It is great to see players who are running around in the A-League week in week out, perform under the very brightest light internationally and carry us through to a World Cup."
The Jets signed fringe Socceroos Bradon O'Neil last week and are close to finalising at least three more additions as coach Arthur Papas builds the roster.
"With the upcoming Newcastle Jets A-League men's and women's seasons now starting to take shape, there is so much for this community to be excited about," Mattiske said. "We know the A-League will be stronger than ever and that the Jets will be stronger than ever. We have to do our very best to make the most of that."
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.