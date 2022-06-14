Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Rise in unregistered dirt bikes on Hunter roads has police concerned for safety of young riders

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 14 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rise in unregistered dirt bikes on roads concerns Hunter police

Police across the Hunter are continuing to see young people riding unregistered dirt bikes on the region's roads - in some cases trying to "goad" officers to chase them, a senior Hunter highway patrol officer says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.