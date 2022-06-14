Mikey Clayton-Brown carves up with final-minute ride at Krui Pro

Corlette's Mikey Clayton-Brown produced a heat-high score in the final 30 seconds to make the last 16 at the Krui Pro in Indonesia on Tuesday.
Sitting last and needing a 6.07 to get past the round of 32 at the 5000-point qualifying series event, the natural-footer pulled off three big backside turns in the four-to-six foot waves to earn a 6.33.
Oscar Berry (10.43) won to progress along with Clayton-Brown (10.30). Jack Thomas (10.04) and Hinata Aizawa (9.83) exited from the all-Australian heat. Port Stephens surfer Josh Stretton lost in the round of 64.
In the women's contest, Merewether's Amelie Bourke progressed to the round of 32 with a second in her heat. Jasmine Sampson (Anna Bay) bowed out.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
