Corlette's Mikey Clayton-Brown produced two last-minute rides to progress to the quarter-finals at the Krui Pro in Indonesia on Tuesday.
Sitting last and needing a 6.07 to get past the round of 32 at the 5000-point qualifying series event, the natural-footer pulled off three big backside turns in the four-to-six foot waves to earn a heat-high 6.33.
Oscar Berry (10.43) won to progress along with Clayton-Brown (10.30). Jack Thomas (10.04) and Hinata Aizawa (9.83) exited from the all-Australian heat.
Clayton-Brown then repeated the dose in the round of 16. Sitting third and needing a 4.73 to jump into second and progress, he got another last-minute wave.
After a long wait past the siren, Clayton-Brown earned a 4.93 to make the last eight.
Former Championship Tour surfer Jesse Mendes (14.83) won from Clayton-Brown (11.26), Australian Harry Phillips (11.06) and Japan's Takuto Ohta (9.67).
Port Stephens surfer Josh Stretton lost in the round of 64.
In the women's contest, Merewether's Amelie Bourke progressed to the round of 32 with a second in her heat. Jasmine Sampson (Anna Bay) bowed out.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
