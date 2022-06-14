In terms of bragging rights, how many tries do you have to score in a Newcastle Rugby League game to eclipse two in the NRL?
That's what Cameron and Kain Anderson pondered after watching their 22-year-old brother, Grant, bag a double on debut for the Melbourne Storm on Saturday.
Humorously wanting to "one-up" their sibling, which should be no surprise given their childhoods were just "sport, sport, sport", the brothers turned out for Central on Sunday eager to score as many as they could.
Inspired by Grant's heroics against Sydney Roosters, fullback Cameron crossed for two and winger Kain one in Central's 30-10 win over Wyong at St John Oval.
The duo might not be able to claim they surpassed their brother, but their efforts capped a special weekend for the Anderson family.
Cameron, 25, and Kain, 20, were among 60-odd family and friends Grant embraced after full-time at the SCG.
"It was unbelievable. I think we were in shock the whole time," Cameron said.
"It was just a bit surreal seeing him out there, playing against the best in the NRL."
The brothers hadn't seen Grant for months. They didn't get into the sheds but relished simply being at the ground. They never doubted their brother would make it.
"I've always backed him," Cameron said. "Once he puts his mind to it, like anyone, he can achieve it."
Kain added: "We all knew what he was going for and how hard he was working, everything he was doing behind the scenes. The amount of stuff that went unnoticed, we obviously saw all that."
The Andersons, from Swansea, have always been a sports-mad family.
"We played every sport. Mum drove us to training Tuesday, Thursday and dad was coaching our teams, whether it was cricket or footy, all through our childhood," Cameron said.
Kain moved to Sydney a few years ago to pursue cricket. He plays first-grade for Sydney Cricket Club. A state junior, he hopes to progress in the shorter forms of the game. But he is also pretty good on the footy field. In a sign of his dedication, the apprentice horticulturist drives back from Sydney each Thursday to train with Central and returns Friday night to play on the weekend.
Cameron might not have been as keen on cricket as his little brothers - "I was under-10 fieldsman of the year" - but he is one of Newcastle Rugby League's best backs.
"I'm just tucking in at Central, trying to get us to the big dance and hopefully make some history," he said.
The Butcher Boys could be on their way to doing just given their results. They drew with leaders Maitland a fortnight ago and now sit fourth.
As for the Andersons' sporting prowess: "Mum and dad were both into sports," Cameron said. "Dad was a real keen cricketer and always brags about a few of his stats. It was all sport, sport, sport in the house."
And still is.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
