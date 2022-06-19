Their new family home at Soldiers Point, from 1827, was called Ronaldsha, no doubt a nod to Cromarty's Orkney home at South Ronaldsay. It was surprisingly away from the tip of the point, however, on high flat ground at Mary's Bay on the peninsula's western side, according to an 1866 map. Soldiers Point it seems was also originally known as 'Point Laura' (possibly named after Shortt's wife). The name change came after soldiers were based there to deter escaping convicts.