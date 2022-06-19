Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Author Leslie Kilmartin uncovers more stories about the life and times of elusive Port Stephens pioneer William Cromarty

By Mike Scanlon
June 19 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Secret history: Leslie Kilmartin with his books about the pioneering Cromartys of Port Stephens. Pictures: Mike Scanlon

EVEN in death, Port Stephens pioneer William Cromarty continues to fascinate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.