Flying filly One Penny lifts Scott Singleton to double on home track

Filly One Penny scored her fourth win in nine career starts to give trainer Scott Singleton a race-to-race double on his home track at Scone on Tuesday.
One Penny won the 1000m handicap under apprentice Dylan Gibbons, after Reach Beyond fought back late to win the benchmark 58 handicap (1700m) in a photo for Singleton.
Newcastle apprentice Bailey Wheeler won on Reach Beyond and Fanz, while Aaron Bullock finished with victories aboard Oakfield Duke and Velorum.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
