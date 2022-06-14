Newcastle Herald
Flying filly One Penny lifts Scott Singleton to double on home track

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 14 2022 - 8:00am
Trainer Scott Singleton

Filly One Penny scored her fourth win in nine career starts to give trainer Scott Singleton a race-to-race double on his home track at Scone on Tuesday.

