As an abstract painter, James Drinkwater follows impulses without questioning the why, figuring it will make sense later.
Thus, to make a ballet must have been "bubbling away inside", when some years back he enrolled in ballet classes - "I wanted a discipline, something like life drawing would provide, but I wanted something that would sort of spin me into another direction."
The dancing sparked a series of paintings. Then, as part of a major survey exhibition held at Newcastle Art Gallery, he again went down the path of the spontaneous and teamed with a seamstress to make evening gowns.
In the same way, Drinkwater formed a bond over time with the art and life of William Dobell.
He painted his thoughts about that in a work titled Storm Approaching Wangi, and Other Desires, which has been given to Lake Macquarie Cultural Collections and is currently on show at MAC yapang gallery as part of the Dobell Festival.
The painting's title is born of one of Dobell's most famous works, and will also be the title of the ballet.
Seemingly disparate ideas find their connective point "if you treat yourself as a satellite," Drinkwater says.
"The ballet joined the dots."
Through the Dobell-inspired ballet, to be performed at MAP mima in November, Drinkwater seeks to bring "back to the forefront" a collaborative tradition steeped by the great Ballets Russes company that worked with fashion designers such as Coco Chanel, and with painters including Picasso and Matisse.
He will design costumes and sets, with local choreographers Belle Beasley and Skip Willcox creating the movement-scape to music being composed by Victorian Joseph Franklin.
Drinkwater's son Vincenzo, who is a natural with movement, will play the young Dobell. And his cousin's son, 10-year-old Matthew Mortimer who has danced with the Australian ballet, will also be on stage.
Willcox says that while the story is "rooted in history, and a particular time in Australian culture and a particular working class identity", the dance form allows for storytelling that "alludes" rather than making an exact account of Dobell's life.
She is choreographing with Beasley, a classical dancer, who is taking her direction from Dobell's artistic approach: "He took this traditional medium and turned it on it's head, we're interested in doing the same thing."
"Australia has such a strong visual arts history and scene, but I think our dance doesn't have as rich a history," Beasley says.
"I feel like this collaboration presents a little bit of a new way that dance can reach new audiences."
Drinkwater came to the story through the biography of Dobell, written by Scott Bevan. The first time he read the book, Drinkwater explains, Vincenzo was still an infant: "you think you digest it, but . . ."
"I picked it up again a couple of years ago, and it was just a completely different reading for me," he says.
"Maybe I was ready for Dobell in my trajectory.
"What became really interesting to me was he was such a private man, a man who had to suppress his sexuality . . . all this built up pressure.
"To think of men of that era, and women, who had to suppress that for so long, and hold it, it just broke my heart."
Later when at the Art Gallery of NSW looking through the permanent collection, Dobell's Wynne Prize awarded painting 'Storm Approaching Wangi' seemed like a metaphor.
"That painting! I just burst into tears," Drinkwater says.
"In an abstract way that storm represented all his desires." Drinkwater also saw within the picture a story of tumult, he saw the public suffering Dobell endured in a legal battle over his Archibald Prize winning portrait of close friend and fellow artist Joshua Smith.
The visual language of that painting, and the story of Dobell's life, resonated with the exploratory sound language of Franklin, whose recent compositions used polyrhythms (multiple rhythms at once), unusual time signatures, along with rhythmic and harmonic cycles to create "tensions between specificity and freedom".
An 'In Conversation' public talk between Drinkwater, Beasley and Willcox, mediated by curator Pippa Budge, will be held this Friday, June 24, at MAP mima, Speers Point.
Bookings via arts.lakemac.com.au
Tickets include a discount on ballet ticket presales.
