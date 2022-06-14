A DOZEN fire trucks have been called to Carrington on Tuesday night to combat a major fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed about 5.40pm that 12 crews had been sent to Parker Street after a factory was engulfed in flames.
Approximately 20 people were evacuated from the premises, which is in the industrial part of the suburb, due to the blaze.
"First trucks have just arrived - building is totally involved in fire," the emergency service said in a statement.
More to come.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
