CHARLESTOWN is set to become a development powerhouse as the local council slashes red tape in favour of intensified housing, more employment, services and recreation in the city's north-east.
Lake Macquarie City Council voted to make a slew of development controls less restrictive and more uniform across the CBD on Tuesday night.
Mayor Kay Fraser said it was important to provide better services and entice business as the city continues to grow.
"We know that Charlestown is our strategic centre in Lake Macquarie and I'm really pleased we are putting a focus on investment, intensification of housing, employment, transport, service and recreational opportunities in the north-east of our city," she said.
"Keep in mind it is going out on public exhibition for people to comment and that will come back to us."
The council identified nine development controls that stand in the way of development, including a requirement for new builds in business zones to have commercial or medical ventures on the ground floor, after concerns were raised about difficulties finding tenants who rely on passing foot traffic in areas that aren't as busy.
The changes aim to unlock development capacity, promote better design and position Charlestown as a vibrant strategic economic centre.
Councillor Luke Cubis welcomed the changes, arguing there was plenty of data to support the policy changes.
"I also like that we spoke to the council's economic strategist to do a feasibility study on the potential impacts, which is a very good approach as well," he said.
It hopes that changing areas of Charlestown to a high density residential zone will increase housing supply by at least 6081 dwellings to address the city's housing shortage.
Other changes include making paid carparking more uniform across the CBD, planning for more public spaces and consolidating maximum building heights.
The council will now approach the Department of Planning and Environment for a gateway determination, if successful the draft Charlestown Town Centre Area Plan will go on public exhibition.
