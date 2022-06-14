Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Charlestown Town Area Plan: Lake Macquarie City Council cuts red tape to address housing shortage and encourage development

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
June 14 2022 - 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GROWTH: Lake Macquarie City Council wants to entice more development at Charlestown. Picture: Simone De Peak

CHARLESTOWN is set to become a development powerhouse as the local council slashes red tape in favour of intensified housing, more employment, services and recreation in the city's north-east.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.