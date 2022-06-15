GARY van Egmond brought Arthur Papas to the Newcastle Jets a decade ago, now he will be one of the head coach's assistants.
The Jets confirmed on Wednesday that van Egmond was back at the club he led to the 2008 A-League championship.
The 56-year-old will work alongside fellow assistant Arthur Diles and provide technical support to Jets women's coach Ash Wilson.
It will be van Egmond's third stint with the Jets. He recruited Papas in 2011 to take charge of of the youth team. Papas left after a year for a position in India but the pair have remained close.
After an initial three-year period (2006-09) in charge, van Egmond returned in 2011 after the sudden sacking of Branko Culina.
He departed in 2014 and has since worked with the Matildas, Young Socceroos, Olyroos and Western Sydney, where he was an assistant last season.
"There is no questioning the depth of experience that Gary Van Egmond holds in relation to Newcastle and the Jets," Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said in a statement.
"We're confident of the value that Gary will bring in as part of the coaching structure for our men's A-League team and in providing technical advice and guidance to our women's A-League team."
In another change to the club's coaching structure, former assistant coach Ric Marchioli is now head of the men's academy and boys youth development.
He is in charge of the youth team and also oversee the boys academy program including talent identification, coach mentoring, coaching structures as well as management of facilities and scheduling.
"A strong focus for the club is to ensure that across the whole club, we have a strong football philosophy, technical foundation and alignment to our first men and women's teams," Mattiske said.
"The confirmation of Ric into the role of head of the men's academy and head coach for the men's youth team is a key step in creating a strong football structure at the club.
"Ric has strong experience as both a senior coach and technical director in the Victorian NPL, as well as the state development program and just prior to the Jets, the Melbourne Victory. He's been an integral part of our men's A-League staff this season just gone and he'll be a valuable addition to our academy and youth structure moving forward."
