Maitland, Adamstown set to vie for valuable points in NPLW NNSW

Maitland and Adamstown will both be desperate for points when they face off in round 12 of NPLW Northern NSW at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night.
Both teams have found themselves out of the top four after a string of poor results in recent weeks.
The Magpies have slipped to fifth on 16 points after taking just one point - a 1-1 draw with Charlestown in round 11 - in their past four outings. That has included back-to-back losses to Broadmeadow.
Adamstown stated their finals credentials by taking points off competition leaders Warners Bay and Magic before losing to third-placed Charlestown then drawing with seventh-placed Mid Coast to find themselves sixth on 11 points.
Another loss would leave Rosebud at least seven points adrift of the top four as the competition heads towards the third and final round.
When Maitland and Adamstown last met, the former emerged 7-5 winners in a thrilling encounter.
The match on Saturday night will be the first time Maitland's new signings Kiarra Lewis and Jemma Lawson face their former team after switching clubs last week.
** Lewis is among 12 players named in the inaugural NNSW Football Indigenous team to play in the Women's State Cup next month.
The NNSWF Women's State Cup has been running since 2017 and this year is being staged at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility from July 8-10.
A record 21 teams have entered this year's competition. The draw will be conducted on Thursday. Maitland are the defending champions.
