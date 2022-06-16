Newcastle Herald
Snap back into action

Updated June 16 2022 - 5:06am, first published 5:00am
FISH OF THE WEEK: Lake Munmorah's Robert Gill wins $45 courtesy of Sandgate Tackle Power for these 72cm flathead caught at Brooklyn on the Hawksbury River.

An easing of swell will be welcomed news for anglers keen to get offshore and chase the snapper on offer.

