Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter Rugby Union: Fire burns out as Adrian Delore puts family first

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 15 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCALING BACK: Wildfires winger Adrian Delore fends off a Southern Districts tackler at No.2 Sportsground. Picture: Stewart Hazell

HUNTER Wildfires flyer Adrian Delore set himself a goal eight years ago to play in the Shute Shield. Now it is time for his young family.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.