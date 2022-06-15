HUNTER Wildfires flyer Adrian Delore set himself a goal eight years ago to play in the Shute Shield. Now it is time for his young family.
Advertisement
Delore told Wildfires coach Scott Coleman of his decision last week.
"He just can't commit with family life. That is fair enough," Coleman said. "He will come to training every fortnight so he can remain a part of it, and maybe play seconds when we are short."
The 27-year-old was on the verge of calling it quits two months ago. The arrival of second child, daughter Lainey, left little time to train at the required level.
He stuck at it and made his Shute Shield debut in a 41-38 win over Randwick in round six and has since been a fixture on the right wing.
His exit has opened the door for another home-grown product to make his top-grade debut away to Norths on Saturday.
Winston Wilson has been promoted at inside centre with metre-eater Penikolo Latu moving to the wing.
"Winston give us another game controller in general play," Coleman said. "We will be able to play out the back a bit more and play with a bit more width."
** Hamilton lock Seva Rockobaro will miss at least a month after nearly having his ear ripped off playing for Hunter at the Country Championships.
Rockobaro went into make a tackle against Illawarra and jammed his left ear against the hip of the ball runner.
"It was hanging on by a thread," Hunter coach Martin Brett said. "I have never season a collision like it involving Seva. His ear is rock hard and there is no give in it. He had surgery Saturday night and was able to come and watch the colts on Sunday. When he plays again will depend on how it heals."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.