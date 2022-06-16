Scimitar 1010 power catamaran reimagined for a new century and relaunched at Sanctuary Cove

IT'S 1997. Holden has just released the VT Commodore, scientists clone a sheep called Dolly, there's a landslide at Thredbo, Princess Diana dies, the Knights beat Manly in the ARL grand final and the Scimitar 1010 is launched.
Some 25 years later, all have been confined to history's pages - except for the Scimitar power catamaran, which was "reimagined" ahead of an official relaunch at the recent Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.
Advertisement
The moulds are now owned by naval architect Tommy Ericson, CEO of the Brisbane-based Aus Ships Group, who exhibited both the original flybridge version and a 1010 Sedan.
Back in its day, the Scimitar won an Australian Powerboat of the Year gong, and a boat reviewer described it as "a thinking person's boat". Naval architect Peter Brady was definitely no mug when it came to designing timeless, no-nonsense cruising catamarans.
By 2012, when manufacturing ceased, 65 Scimitar 1010s had been built for Australia private and commercial clients, as well several for export to the US and South Pacific.
Class is permanent, they say, but whether it's good to be reviving technology from a different century is debatable. Certainly the Commodore wouldn't stack up with today's cars (nor would the Knights team for that matter). But feedback on the new vessels is apparently "nothing short of sensational".
"The atmosphere throughout the entire show was amazing," Ericson said. "The industry is buzzing, consumers were excited to be back at a show stepping aboard boats and, although the weather was less than ideal, the volume of seriously interested parties was beyond expectation.
"Everyone was surprised at the internal accommodation and feeling of space, especially when they discovered the boat is only 10-metres (33-feet) in length.
"The finishes and the no-nonsense approach to achieving a modern, clean and aesthetically pleasing boat that was still focused on being practical and user-friendly were really well received. With the added benefits of performance and the exceptional fuel economy, it just makes a lot of sense to a lot of people."
Existing Scimitar owners apparently like the changes to the new models.
"The two most commented on improvements were the engine access from the forward side and the openness achieved by the redesigned aft cabin bulkhead, which now incorporates a sliding door and window system that effectively blends the aft deck and saloon into a single space," Ericson adds.
"In addition to more than 20 interested parties from the show, we had at least 20 existing owners asking if we are planning to offer an 'options list' for them to upgrade their current boat with some of the improvements and additions we've made."
Owner of hull 54 attended SCIBS and said he was pleased the brand had made a revival: "The Scimitar was always ahead of its time and we have nothing but great respect for the boat, having done thousands of miles in our 1010 over the past few years.
"The new models are a great improvement and we are considering an upgrade to a new 1770 when they become available."
The Scimitar 1770 he refers to is still on the drawing board, with production set to commence this year followed by the anticipated launch in late 2023.
Also new for the company is a 3.75-metre twin-hulled tender, powered by a 15hp engine, that can carry up to 500 kilograms. Known as "Minitar", it features an asymmetrical hull designed from the ground up.
Stability and weight were the primary focal points for its development - achieving a platform that can comfortably carry at least four adults and all their gear safely to and from the beach. There's sufficient uncluttered deck space to be a practical platform for fishing and crabbing all while being at a weight that makes it easily carried on davits or duckboards like that on Scimitar 1010s.
European boat manufacturer Quicksilver will launch in Australia at the 2022 Sydney International Boat Show via one of Australia's leading fishing and cruising boat importers, Arvor Boats Australia.
Advertisement
First to arrive is the 675 Cruiser. Available to view now in Sydney, this mid-sized model offers the latest Euro styling in a relatively affordable package. Power is provided by a V6 225hp Mercury outboard, giving the 675 Cruiser a top speed of almost 40 knots.
It combines a sleek, sporty design with smart use of space, allowing up to seven people to cruise in comfort. Most of the action happens in the cockpit area, with the helm seats being bi-directional.
Arriving soon is the flagship of the Sundeck range, the 875 Sundeck, which is said to raise the bar for boats of its style.
Boasting the biggest sundeck in its class, and a cabin that sleeps four, you can invite 12 people for a luxury cruise or to lounge onboard for a barbecue. Day trips and extended overnight stays are all within reach on the stable and safe 875 Sundeck with power options up to twin 225hp outboards or single 400hp.
For over 25 years the French-built Arvor brand has been synonymous with solid, well-founded boats, perfect for Australia's coastal waters. Quicksilver is from the same parent company and represents a neat fit for Arvor's local distributor.
See arvor.com.au
Advertisement
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.