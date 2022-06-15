The number of ambulance calls in Maitland rose by almost 20 per cent compared to the same time last year, and response times for "P1 emergencies" - which paramedics aim to attend within 15 minutes - were the slowest since 2010. In Newcastle, the number of calls were up by 7.3 per cent on the same time last year - the highest in five years, and the number of P1 emergencies attended within 15 minutes dropped below 50 per cent.