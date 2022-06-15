A LAKE Macquarie councillor has raised concerns that a 10-year plan to make the joint a little bit greener and cool the city could turn developers off new subdivisions.
The council's urban heat strategy, which goes hand-in-hand with its plans for urban greening and tree management on public land, passed after a debate about whether it will get in the way of development.
Councillor Luke Cubis wanted to put the plan on pause, arguing a 30 per cent tree canopy target in new residential zones combined with tree clearances in bushfire prone areas would leave developers with little land to develop.
"We had a presentation as part of induction months ago about why our medium-sized subdivisions just aren't getting through, aren't getting delivered and why we are short on that level of housing stock," he said.
"I can't see how that's going to work, I'd certainly want to see some numbers from an economic strategist to say that we're not going to cripple our urban infill without some zoning increases because I can't see another way that could feasibly happen."
Other councillors disagreed, shooting down Cr Cubis' motion to push the plan back for more consultation with industry.
The plans had already received submissions with in-principle support from groups like the Urban Development Institute of Australia's Hunter and Central Coast chapter.
The council's goal is to balance environmental needs with the city's growth, estimating Lake Macquarie will experience an extra five days a year over 35°C by 2030 and up to almost one month per year by 2090.
Its plan argues that just 10 per cent more tree canopy cover will reduce temperatures by about 1°C and increase property prices by three to five per cent.
Deputy mayor Jason Pauling said there was little that offended him 'to the point of objection'.
"We haven't got a silver bullet solution here either and I suspect that there will be some controversy into the future," he said.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
