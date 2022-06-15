Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Lake Macquarie City Council: councillor Luke Cubis raises concerns plans to green and cool city could stifle new subdivision development

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
June 15 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREEN LIGHT: Lake Macquarie City Council approved its urban heat, greening and tree management plans despite one councillor's concerns. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

A LAKE Macquarie councillor has raised concerns that a 10-year plan to make the joint a little bit greener and cool the city could turn developers off new subdivisions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.