Fire and Rescue NSW investigators in Newcastle to make inquiries into blaze in Carrington industrial area

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 15 2022 - 4:47am, first published 4:30am
On scene: Emergency crews put out the Carrington fire just after 8pm on Tuesday. Pictures: Max Mason-Hubers

Fire investigators were in Newcastle on Wednesday morning to begin their inquiries into a blaze that ripped through a workshop in the Lovells Springs complex at Carrington on Tuesday.

