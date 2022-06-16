LAKE Macquarie City Council has been left in the dark as the state rail corporation looks to sell or redevelop land at Glendale.
The suburb was identified in a confidential Transport Asset Holding Entity (TAHE) strategy to develop land it controls as it plans to become a property developer, reportedly branching out into hotels and food courts.
Advertisement
A Lake Macquarie City Council spokeswoman said it hasn't been made aware of any plans to sell, rezone or develop land around Glendale.
"Council isn't aware of the location," she said.
"Council hasn't been consulted with and isn't aware of any proposal."
A TAHE spokeswoman said it has an extensive portfolio across the state which includes sites in and close to Glendale.
"As part of TAHE's continual review of our property portfolio, we often examine the potential for further activation of our sites and analyse these opportunities in-line with our strategic objectives," she said.
"The realisation of any activation opportunity would involve extensive engagement with all relevant stakeholders including local council and the community, in line with best practice community engagement and requirements of the NSW planning system."
State MP for Lake Macquarie Greg Piper said the obvious location is a slice of land along Main Road at Cardiff through to Glendale, including the old AFL grounds at Maneela Park.
"I have had a bit to do with the TAHE and the chair of the Public Accounts Committee and as a former mayor of the city I know how strategically important those lands are," he said.
"There are discussions I have had in the recent past about using that land for the Newcastle Basketball development, that area is one that we thought would be ideally situated but it was ruled out by TAHE as having a higher value and they would be looking at it."
He said TAHE has other land around that area that is being leased long-term to Downer EDI and said it would be unlikely to be sold due to the commercial return.
Mr Piper said any development should align with the council's strategic plan.
"It doesn't take a big leap of the imagination, if you have land that isn't used or underutilised right on top of strategic rail and transport hubs it's a great opportunity for more residential development or employment," he said.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.