Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Transport Asset Holding Entity: Lake Macquarie City Council argues it is unaware of plans to sell-off or develop pockets of land at Glendale

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
June 16 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEVELOPMENT: The Transport Asset Holding Entity has a number of sites around Glendale in its portfolio. Picture: File

LAKE Macquarie City Council has been left in the dark as the state rail corporation looks to sell or redevelop land at Glendale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.