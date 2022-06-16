Busby and Marou opened. I wasn't too familiar with the Queenslander/Torres Strait Island duo and their coastal laid-back-listening sound, but I loved their attitude. Busby continued to remind the crowd it was a Friday night for their last show, even though it was indeed a Wednesday. Gentle music with stories of the Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast, the band have lots of songs for lovers although their most requested song at weddings, Best Part of Me, is actually about a breakup. They also covered "one of the greatest Aussie songs ever written", Lonesome but Free by Troy Cassar-Daley, probably my favorite of the set.