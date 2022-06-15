Man charged over alleged break-ins at Merewether

A man has been charged over a string of alleged break and enters in a Newcastle suburb.
Police were called to Helen Street at Merewether about 10.30am on Wednesday after a man was seen allegedly trying to open garage doors at a unit block.
Advertisement
Officers were called to another premises on the same street as they were looking for the man, where they found a male matching the description given in the original report.
He allegedly had drugs and house-breaking implements in his possession.
The man was allegedly depicted in CCTV vision from two additional trespass/break and enters at Merewether earlier in the morning.
He has been charged with eight counts.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.