Firefighters called to fire in crane at Molycop Australia site at Waratah

Firefighters were called to the scene of a small fire inside a crane at a Waratah industrial site on Wednesday night.
The fire, which started in electrical cabling, took hold at the Molycop Australia site on Maud Street just before 10.30pm.
Eight people were evacuated and no-one was injured.
Six Fire and Rescue NSW crews attended and the job was wrapped up just after 12.30am on Thursday.
It came only a day after firefighters worked quickly to put out another industrial fire at Carrington.
