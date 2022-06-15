Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Firefighters called to fire in crane at Molycop Australia site at Waratah

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 15 2022 - 9:59pm, first published 9:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters called to fire in crane at Molycop Australia site at Waratah

Firefighters were called to the scene of a small fire inside a crane at a Waratah industrial site on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.