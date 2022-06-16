Greg Prichard: Why there are no guarantees Cameron Ciraldo will succeed as an NRL coach

I've got a stunning declaration to make - there is no guarantee Cameron Ciraldo will be successful as a head coach in the NRL.
Yes, shocker, I know, but you would think, the way some people talk, that when he finally does accept an offer to coach a club there will be no risk of him failing.
It doesn't work like that in the great game of rugby league.
The road to coaching success is littered with the carcasses of men who were tipped to do great things and instead turned out to be duds.
The good thing for Ciraldo is that he doesn't appear to consider coaching success will be a mere "gimme" for him.
I don't mean he wouldn't be confident in his own ability and possess a firm belief that when he takes the plunge he will get the job done.
I expect he's both of those things.
What I mean is he's smart enough to know he must pick the right time - and, most importantly, the right club - to give himself the best chance of succeeding.
Otherwise, he would have grabbed an available opportunity by now just because it was there, and
indications are he has had the opportunity even before this current wave of extreme interest in him from multiple NRL clubs took off.
Who knows, Ciraldo might turn out to be the greatest coach ever! Or he might not.
We just don't know what will happen.
The disclosed form - a six-game stint as Penrith caretaker coach late in the 2018 season following Anthony Griffin's surprise sacking, which resulted in three wins and three losses including a 50-50 record in two finals games - obviously isn't nearly enough of a sample.
But, whatever happens, Ciraldo's chances of success won't only rest on his own ability - they will also depend heavily on the situation he agrees to put himself in.
There have been reports Wests Tigers, who recently sacked Michael Maguire, are prepared to offer Ciraldo, who is currently the assistant coach to Ivan Cleary at the Panthers, a five-year contract to help tempt him to the club.
If the reports are right, it smacks of a bit of desperation from the Tigers.
Ciraldo would still be very much a rookie and if you had to go to such a length to try to attract him it might - regardless of how attractive Ciraldo looked as a proposition - resemble an admission that the club was in something of a panic mode.
As weird as it may sound to some, I don't think a five-season contract would be the right thing for Ciraldo either.
A contract of that length is too likely a potentially counter-productive safeguard.
Better a three-year deal and get on with things with that time-frame in mind. If you're doing good things as a coach and getting reasonable results or better, an extension will come.
Canterbury are, of course, understood to be the other club vitally interested in Ciraldo, although their general manager of football Phil Gould is giving nothing away publicly.
"Gus" has provided mixed messages on just how busy the Bulldogs have been in the search for a long-term replacement for the recently sacked Trent Barrett.
My guess is that he enjoys annoying some members of the media that way.
Meanwhile, Mick Potter is the caretaker coach at the Bulldogs and after several weeks in charge he came up with his first win in that capacity on Monday when they thrashed Parramatta 34-4 in one of the biggest shocks of the season.
That result prompted suggestions that maybe Potter, himself a former coach of Wests Tigers who was sacked there, might be a suitable long-term option.
It would surely take a significant continuation of Monday's form for that to become a genuine possibility, but Canterbury might've already made a decision on their coach for 2023 and beyond by then.
It appears to come back to what Ciraldo decides to do and he doesn't seem to be rushing into anything at this stage.
A big part of the reason there has already been such coaching carnage this season, with Maguire, Barrett and Nathan Brown from the Warriors already gone - and with speculation rampant about how long several other coaches might last - is that the competition has such a horribly long tail.
There is nothing compressed about the competition table.
It's abundantly clear that there are a couple of hot-shot teams, some good teams and then far too many teams that are average at best and poor at worst.
And when you've got that many teams that perform poorly too often it's understandable that several coaches have already been sacked and some others, including Newcastle's Adam O'Brien and Gold Coast's Justin Holbrook, are under the pump to survive.
Honestly, how many teams do you think are capable of winning the competition?
I've checked the premiership betting and there are only two teams under double-figure odds - Penrith and Melbourne.
That makes complete sense.
It doesn't mean that there aren't still at least a couple of other teams which might have the potential to win it, under the right circumstances, but the bookmakers clearly aren't afraid of them.
But two other teams have to make the top four along with the Panthers and Storm, who will inevitably be there, and it's always the case that anything can happen from that position. Forget about coming from outside of the top four to win.
Kudos to this year's biggest surprises Brisbane and North Queensland, the other two teams that were in the top four heading into round 15.
At least they're doing their bit to keep things interesting.
