Jen Melocco set to provide valuable insights to Newcastle real estate agents at exclusive event

Jen Melocco has immersed herself in the property market over the past decade, as a journalist for Newscorp, Domain and now as ACM's national property director. Photo: Supplied.

Newcastle real estate agents are invited to an exclusive, agent-only event, taking place on July 6 at Merewether Residences Display Suite, Merewether Golf Club.

Newcastle Real Estate Insights Event will see industry experts take the stage to provide valuable market insights, with the likes of Jen Melocco, ACM's national property director, Toby Balazs, CEO of Real Estate View, and Luke Berry, director and co-founder of Third.i Group, delivering Keynote presentations.

Jen Melocco has specialised as a journalist in the property market for over ten years, earning her status as an industry expert.

"I've seen various cycles in the real estate market and obtained a keen knowledge of what audiences are interested in whatever the market. I'm happy to now share with agents what audiences are interested in as we reach a new stage of the property cycle," said Ms Melocco.

"As Newcastle's only media that has daily dedicated coverage on the local property market, we have collated over the past 12 months incredible insights on what spikes the interest of those wanting to know what is happening in property. The buyer, the seller, the property fanatic and the greater public."

The event will prove to be a valuable resource for real estate agents, especially those wanting to gain an authoritative stance within the local real estate market, adapting to suit the times.

"Our audience is potentially your next client. When we speak to our audience about trends, sales, what is happening in the property market we always speak to local agents for their expert knowledge - along with calling on the latest property data. At the event we will give details of what is a story and how you can build your profile through the media.

"After two years of unprecedented boom in the Newcastle/Hunter region, we are seeing a change to more "normal" conditions. People still need to buy and sell homes and during this time they need to be informed and deal with trusted property experts.

"For agents part of this is about positioning themself - including through their media profile - as the person to turn to whatever the market conditions," said Ms Melocco.