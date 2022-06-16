Jackson Baker bounces back in El Salvador to make another flying start

Championship Tour rookie Jackson Baker returned to his giant-killing, opening-round form at the El Salvador Pro with victory over 2019 world champion Italo Ferreira on Thursday.
The Merewether powerhouse racked up a best two-wave total of 11.84 with scores of 5.67 and 6.17 from his first two rides to shade Brazilian Ferreira (11.17) and American Kolohe Andino (9.5) in four-to-six foot waves at Punta Roca.
Advertisement
The victory put Baker directly through to the round of 16 and gave him a remarkable sixth first-round win in seven events on the 2022 CT.
His only loss in the seeding round was at the most recent event, at G-Land in Indonesia, where he bowed out in the second, elimination round for the first time. That was also the first event since the CT's mid-season cut, which Baker narrowly survived.
Baker said he was "stoked to be on a right point" break after the early exit at G-Land.
"It feels good definitely to get that one underway," Baker said.
"Post-cut, it's been tricky to adjust. The pressure is off but it's how much pressure you put on yourself and I learned a lot at G-Land and now I'm back to really fire up and show that I deserve to be here."
The natural-footer caught his first wave 14 minutes into the 35-minute contest and started with a 5.67 from a linked ride featuring two nice snaps on the inside section.
Still in last place, Baker found his next score inside the final 14 minutes, pulling off two big turns and a wrapping carve on a quality wave before falling at the finish. He still earned a 6.17, which put him in front. He caught only two more waves, for a 0.87 and a 4.6, but his opening scores were enough.
"That was a good heat," Baker said.
"I mean, I left a lot of meat on the bone out there. I probably left a seven or an eight in the hands with that fall, but winning a heat with things like to learn from, I'm stoked.
"Moving on through, and I'm really happy to avoid that elimination round. Coming into this comp as one of the lowest seeds, you don't want to be there."
Meanwhile, Merewether clubmates Philippa Anderson and Mikey Clayton-Brown bowed out in quarter-finals of the Krui Pro, a 5000-point qualifying series contest, in Indonesia on Thursday.
Anderson lost to Sunshine Coast's Sophie McCulloch 14 to 10.43 in the women's event, while Clayton-Brown fell short with a last-minute wave to go down 14.67 to 13.97 to Cronulla's Jarvis Earle in the men's.
Clayton-Brown needed a 7.37 late to defeat Earle and got multiple hits on a ride in the final minute but he was given a 6.13.
Anderson, who is competing on the next level up, the Challenger Series, was left chasing two quality scores after McCulloch got an 8.17.
AAP reports: Seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore set up an all-Australian quarter-final against Isabella Nichols after surviving the elimination round in El Salvador.
Gilmore finished third in her opening heat, which was convincingly won by compatriot Sally Fitzgibbons. But the Queensland great relished the rising swell at the right-hand break to post a two-wave total of 14.40 in the sudden-death round, ousting 2021 world No.2 Tatiana Weston-Webb (9.13).
Advertisement
Nichols, ranked one spot below Gilmore in eighth, won her opening heat against world No.2 Brisa Hennessy and American Caroline Marks.
Hennessy, who cut her foot during the heat, was later eliminated by Marks.
Reigning world champion Carissa Moore also had to make her way through elimination but did it in style, racking up the day's best score with a 15.66 total against American wildcard Tia Blanco.
"It's always a bit nerve-wracking when you find yourself in the elimination round and this morning I just felt a little out of sorts with the low tide," said Moore.
"We haven't had a swell like this on the bank since we've been here so it was great to have another opportunity to feel out the line-up and get a little more confident out there."
Fitzgibbons has a quarter-final meeting with France's Johanne Defay.
Advertisement
Fellow Australian Tyler Wright didn't travel to El Salvador after experiencing complications from her recent bout of COVID-19.
The men also completed their opening round, with Australia's Jack Robinson bidding for a third straight title after wins in G-Land and Margaret River.
Robinson won his three-man heat against Josh Burke and Samuel Pupo.
Three Brazilians, world No.1 Filipe Toledo, Gabriel Medina, Caio Ibelli, and Yago Dora, also had commanding opening-round victories.
Eleven-time world champion Kelly Slater withdrew pre-event due to a mystery injury, while Hawaiian John John Florence pulled out with a knee injury.
MORE IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.