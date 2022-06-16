For a third consecutive year, Newcastle's No.1 Sportsground is unlikely to host Black Diamond grand finals due to ongoing delays in reopening the upgraded field.
AFL Hunter Central Coast has told clubs they should consider applying to host grand finals because No.1, traditionally the host venue, is likely to be out of action.
The ground has undergone a multimillion-dollar revamp, which commenced in September 2020, but its reopening has been delayed on multiple occasions.
"It's unlikely to be available for us this season, at best we might get the grand final on there," AFL Hunter Central Coast competition manager Matt Harris said.
"In a situation that's frustrating, that would be a positive if we could have our big matches played there to kick off the opening of the ground. We need to know that by the end of June."
Newcastle District Cricket Association pencilled in using the ground last summer but were informed by council early in their season it would be unavailable.
Newcastle City Blues Australian Football Club had also planned to return to the ground at the start of its winter season. The club then earmarked a June return but that has come and gone.
City, the main winter sport user of No.1 Sportsground, played out of Wickham's Hawkins Oval last season during the works period but have been without a home this year after that field was damaged following a music festival in March.
City have been forced to play home games at the grounds of opposition sides like Warners Bay and Cardiff.
It has impacted the club's revenue from not being able to operate a home canteen.
The cricket association is planning to use No.1 Sportsground for the start of its 2022/23 competitions in early October. NDCA chair Paul Marjoribanks said he was surprised the ground was not already in use.
"I had it in the draw last summer, we thought by Christmas we'd be playing there," he said.
"To the naked eye, driving past there doesn't seem to be any reason why you wouldn't be playing local sport."
A Newcastle council spokesperson said "supply chain interruptions in the wake of COVID-19" had "significantly impacted" the upgrade and recent rainfall had hampered the reopening.
"Prior to work commencing in 2020, initial projections anticipated stage one of the No.1 Sportsground redevelopment would be complete for the 2021/22 summer season, however supply chain interruptions in the wake of COVID-19 significantly impacted this schedule," a council spokesperson said.
"Furthermore, La Nia conditions have delivered consistent heavy rainfall since the start of 2022, which resulted in significant delays to construction works, turf establishment, irrigation work and establishment of seven new cricket wickets.
"No.1 Sportsground is expected to reopen ahead of the 2022/23 summer season with the potential for AFL finals to be hosted at the venue, depending on weather conditions."
The 2020 Black Diamond Cup grand final was played on the Central Coast ahead of the No.1 works. The 2021 season was abandoned.
Newcastle council is understood to be hesitant to open the ground without an extended period of sunny weather. The field's surface might be dry, but the subsoil remains damp.
The No.1 Sportsground upgrade has included field resurfacing, lighting upgrades, construction of dug-out benches, sight screens, perimeter fencing, additional seating and seven new cricket wickets.
The field has also been enlarged to meet the minimum standard required for AFL games. The upgrade could result in the venue hosting pre-season AFL or Big Bash League cricket trial matches, but additional upgrades to the grandstand and change rooms will be required to host regular-season fixtures.
Extra temporary lightning would also be required to host televised sports. Newcastle last hosted a first-class cricket match in 2015.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
