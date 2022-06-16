Geoff Dorn-trained Sergei and Oleg back to build on regional series success at Newcastle

Bolwarra trainer-driver Geoff Dorn hopes to build on a successful stint with Hunter Regional Championship placegetters Oleg and Sergei when they head back to Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Heat winners Sergei and Oleg were second and third respectively behind a dominant Far Out Bro in the group 1 $100,000 Hunter final on May 20 at Newcastle.
Sergei then contested the group 1 state regional final and Oleg the consolation race at Menangle, finishing eighth and ninth respectively.
Three weeks on, Oleg (race four) and Sergei (five) return and Dorn was happy with how both had come through the series.
"To run second and third in a $100,00 race at Newcastle was a good result and Sergei went good in the race at Menangle," Dorn said.
"He got beaten only 10 metres and he had to work off the gate, death-seated for a while and then they come around and he had to go again. I was quite pleased with him.
"Oleg, on paper, was a little bit disappointing in his race, but they did go slow then sprint home, and that didn't suit.
"But it's been a good couple of months for us.
"They only had a couple of light days after Menangle and then we built back up to go to the races again, and they are going OK."
Oleg, with Peter Hedges to drive, has drawn well in gate one for his return but Dorn was wary of the rise in grade.
"The one barrier is always a bit difficult at the mile at Newcastle," he said.
"I don't think he can hold the lead, put it that way. You will get crossed from there, but I'd rather be in one than eight anytime, so it's all right for him."
Dorn drives Sergei, which will need luck from barrier seven.
"When you're drawn wide it's always harder but we'll just see how we go," he said.
"He probably hasn't got super speed but he can maintain a good cruise for a long period. That's his best weapon. If they run along hard, he's a chance."
