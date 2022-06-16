"Everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 on a PCR or registers a positive RAT test with Service NSW is invited to answer some extra questions about their health (a service provided by Healthdirect). After answering these questions you might be advised to discuss your situation with your GP to see if you need antivirals. If you give permission, your GP will also be notified that you might be eligible and many GP's have systems in place for appointments in these situations - call your GP to find out. For people who can't access their GP in time, Healthdirect will help arrange an alternative way for you to discuss your individual situation with a doctor."