Students are ready to sing and dance their way across the stage as Star Struck returns for an "iconic" 30 year show tomorrow.
Thousands of school students from Newcastle, the Hunter and Central Coast regions will take to the stage at 11am and 7pm on Friday, and 1pm and 7pm on Saturday at Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Advertisement
The theme this year is 'Iconic' which pays tribute to legends of music, fashion and creativity.
The audience will be taken on a journey representing movie musicals, singing legends, fashion and Newcastle itself.
"There are a lot of iconic, awesome songs that I think the audience are going to love and the kids are loving dancing to them," said Star Struck operations manager Casey Horner.
"Star Struck really is synonymous with Newcastle and has become iconic over the years and after 30 years I think we have earnt that place."
There are a few surprises in this year's show, with the choir back for the first time following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are doing something a little different with the choir this year, they won't be positioned where they normally are behind the stage," said Ms Horner.
"We have got them within the seating next to the audience and they are doing a few surprises which they are very excited about and we can't wait for everybody to see what we are doing with it."
The shows this year are double casted, with Cast A performing Friday 11am and Saturday 7pm and Cast B performing Friday 7pm and Saturday 1pm.
Students have been rehearsing for the big performances since April.
Tickets are still on sale at Ticketek.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.