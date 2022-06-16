I AM so pleased the threat of power outages are occurring now ahead of the closure of Liddell Power Station next April and the planned closure of Eraring in 2025. In a time where we have become greater users of electricity than ever before, the system cannot cope now let alone after we lose generating capacity from these two coal- fired power stations. Now is the time to be building more coal-fired power plants. To the non believers, turn off their power now and let them freeze in the dark - other people should not have to suffer because of their fairytale beliefs