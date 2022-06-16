Stage set for iconic show Advertising Feature

STUDENTS from across the Hunter region are ready to deliver a performance of iconic proportions when Star Struck 2022 kicks off at Newcastle Entertainment Centre today.

Entertainment extravaganza: Star Struck 2022's show Iconic features singers, dancers, musicians, an orchestra and a choir of 360 students. Picture: Jonathan Carroll.

Students performed full rehearsals on Wednesday and Thursday at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in preparation for this year's extravaganza, which will take place across four performances on Friday and Saturday.

"Saturday night is almost sold out but we still have great tickets to all other shows," Star Struck operations manager Casey Horner said.

"I really encourage people to come along and see the show. Everyone in Newcastle knows about Star Struck and if they haven't been for a while, come along and see it again.

"If you do go regularly, keep that going. It's an exciting show and it just gives so much opportunity to so many kids."

Star Struck is a performing arts spectacular presented by Newcastle, The Hunter and Central Coast areas of the NSW Department of Education that showcases the talent of students and teachers in dance, drama, music, stage production and puppetry.

This year the show celebrates 30 years with the theme 'Iconic' which pays tribute to legends of music, fashion and creativity.

"It's an amazing achievement. I think a lot of people think 'Wow, we're still here 30 years down the track'," she said.

"The theme is Iconic and I think we went with that because we felt that something that is 30 years old truly is iconic. If you have lasted that long, you should receive that status."

Casey said the theme is a celebration of the show's status in the Hunter region.

The production has been running for so long that former participants are now watching their own children perform on stage in Star Struck as it continues on through the generations.

"Many people have either been in the show or had kids in the show and now their kids have grown up and have their own kids in the show, so their grandkids are in the show," she said.

"It surpasses generations that's for sure."

Star Struck 2022 is split into 12 themed segments featuring iconic songs from music and film that span the ages, covering everything from Singin' In The Rain, Mary Poppins and Frozen to Madonna's hit tune Vogue and Roxette's Dressed For Success.

"There are lots of familiar songs that make you say, 'Oh, yeah, this is an iconic song' and the show has been built around that," she said.

"Each segment has a theme and there are songs within each segment.

"We have a legends segment which has music from The Beatles and also The Screaming Jets to represent some iconic music from Newcastle."

There are around 120 schools participating in this year's Star Struck with approximately 3,500 in various roles, from large school groups on the floor, featured solo artists and dancers to the orchestra and the 360-strong choir which returns for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

One of the featured performers at this year's event is musician Eddie Penshorn, 11, of The Junction Primary School who recently made it through to the grand final on Channel 7's The Voice Generations alongside his father Ty Penshorn.

"He is singing and playing one of the songs in the show this year which is pretty exciting," she said.

Star Struck is the culmination of a year of hard work behind the scenes to get the show up and running.

Casey said auditions begin in October before the event is held in order to discover the style of talent on offer and then build the show's content around that.

The students were selected following auditions that see more than 200 people audition for 50 spots on the music team and more than 300 audition for 100 spots on the dance team.

She said everyone involved was "very excited" in the lead-up to rehearsal this week.

"Star Struck 2020 didn't happen, so everyone is super excited to be able to get out there again," she said.

Ms Horner said Star Struck would not be possible without the support and generosity of its sponsors and community.



"We'd like to thank for the opportunity they provide our public school students," she said.



"This includes our major sponsor Glencore and media partners NewFM, 2HD, The Newcastle Herald and Graphika. "



Gold sponsors include: Newcastle School Portraits and Kinetic Creations.



Silver sponsors include: Newcastle Stevedores, Bronze Sponsor Wests.



Mega star sponsors include: Cabarrus International; Mango Shake; Cappuccino Monkey; One Choice Concrete; and Phoenix Risk Services.



Product sponsors include: Australian Dance and Talent Centre; Newcastle Basketball; Audio-technics; Unison Designs; AusPharm Medical; and Allied Pickfords.

