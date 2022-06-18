AFTER consecutive byes, Warners Bay coach Nathan Harkness has made it clear to Bulldogs players they can't afford a sluggish start against Maitland on Saturday.
The fifth-placed Bulldogs travel to Max McMahon Oval to take on the sixth-placed Saints in round 10 of the Black Diamond Cup.
The Bulldogs are on equal 12 points with fourth-placed Newcastle City but face a tough run home with five of their following seven games against top-four sides.
Harkness said to make the finals, his side couldn't afford any slip ups in their remaining eight games.
"It's been a bit of a long two weeks for us and we're pretty keen to get back into it," the Bulldogs coach said.
"We had a disappointing loss to City before the break but we'll be looking to make amends over the next couple of months. It's not an easy run home, we play some really good teams.
"We have to start winning games of footy if we're going to make the finals."
Maitland, placed sixth on four points, have only recorded one win this season and desperately need a victory to avoid an impossible task to make the finals.
Elsewhere, second-placed Cardiff Hawks host Terrigal Avoca Panthers at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
The Panthers sit third, only one win behind the Hawks, and will be keen to avenge an earlier season loss at the same ground. The Panthers have struggled to use their own ground this season due to wet weather and were beaten by 44 points when the two sides met in May.
Newcastle City head up the valley to face last-placed Singleton. Leaders Killarney Vale have the bye.
