Spate of thefts from vehicles at Valentine

Police are warning residents of a Lake Macquarie suburb to take care after a spate of thefts from parked motor vehicles.
Police said there were six cases at Valentine on Tuesday night alone, saying in a message on social media on Thursday that it was "a good indication that there is someone active in the area".
Residents are being urged to ensure cars are locked outside homes and that they do not leave valuable items like wallets, handbags and phones in unattended vehicles.
Police said stolen debit and credit cards obtained during these types of thefts were then often used in secondary fraud offences, given how easy Paywave makes it.
Anyone with further information about the string of robberies at Valentine is being asked to contact police.
