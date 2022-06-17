Souths coach Tracey van Dal knows there will be no room for a sluggish start when they face West Leagues Balance in round nine of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
Lions are unbeaten leaders with 20 points after six outings and were 48-39 winners over West three weeks ago. West and University of Newcastle are level on 18 points but the former is third on percentages.
The rescheduled round-two match was the second of a weekend double-header and West were low on numbers due to restrictions placed on their NSW Premier League players.
"We're aware that when we played West last time they had a lot of their players missing so if anything we do need to step it up another notch and we'll be able to do that if we're settled from the first whistle," van Dal said.
"We got off to a really slow start last time. For us it was a really frantic first quarter, particularly the first half of the first quarter. We had lots of turnovers and it took a lot longer to settle into the game for what we would like.
"Against a team like West you can't afford to use half of the quarter to warm into it so we need to hit the ground running. It's always a tough one against West. You never know what combinations or players they're going to have on any given day but they've got good players from one end to the other regardless of who they put on court."
Souths should be at full-strength aside from circle defender Nakita Jackson, who is unavailable.
West coach Tracey Baggs expected to have "more available than the last time".
Nova Thunder player-coach Laura Glendenning knows another strong performance against Kotara South on Saturday would consolidate their place in the top four as teams reached their season midpoint.
Thunder, fourth on 16 points, were 71-44 winners over the fifth-placed Tigers (10) when they played three weeks ago. But Glendenning was taking nothing for granted this weekend.
"We can't go in underestimating them," Glendenning said. "They seem to be pulling some strong games together, which will give them confidence. They've got a couple of really strong players like Sally Jenkins, who is playing premier league this year. She's only getting stronger as they build their combinations."
Nova have lost Jess Regan to a season-ending knee injury but should have fellow midcourther Eliza Lewis back from an ankle issue.
University play Inner Glow and BNC battle Junction. All games are at 3.45pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
