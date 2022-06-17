Find pain solutions at Alto Advertising Feature

Alto Specialist is a Newcastle-based clinic that was founded to help those living with musculoskeletal pain to get back to their full potential.

Here to help: Alto Specialist brings together a team of health professionals to help assist in treating chronic pain. Pictured are receptionist Kasey Saunders and exercise physiologist Martin Tisdell. Picture: Supplied.

The clinic offers a streamlined process for patients with musculoskeletal problems to provide coordinated multidisciplinary care to manage the journey from assessment, diagnostic evaluation, treatment and self-management.

Their team of professionals brings their skills together to provide comprehensive musculoskeletal pain management all in one location.

Alto Specialist was born from the realisation of a gap in truly integrated, centralised care for those patients presenting with chronic musculoskeletal pain.

"After hearing many stories from patients who were struggling to find answers and successful treatments for their cause of pain, we decided to open a medical practice where patients had access to multiple types of health professionals under one roof," Alto's principal exercise physiologist Martin Tisdell said.

"Our medical specialists and allied health professionals work together to help patients find the answers and work out an appropriate treatment plan.

"Our service provides a streamlined pathway for patients who are in chronic pain."

Alto Specialist's multidisciplinary team includes Interventional Radiology, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Exercise Physiologist and Remedial Massage Therapist as well as a comprehensive pathway to recovery to assist patients who have injuries and are unsure of where to go next.

Mr Tisdell begins with an extensive consultation to gather information surrounding the patient's pain and works closely alongside Interventional Radiologist Dr Ebrahimi to create a plan for recovery.

"Our team does everything we can to ensure you are receiving the best care that we can give," he said.

"We work with you to get your quality of life back to where you want it to be"

Appointments do not require a referral from a doctor for patients who have experienced ongoing pain for more than three months.

Patients can simply self-refer and book an appointment without any barriers.

"This saves people time and money when they are suffering in pain," he said.

One of the key differences at Alto Specialist is the use of multiple disciplinary teams.

"Multiple disciplinary teams are used in hospitals for patients that suffer from health problems such as cancer to achieve better outcomes and we wanted to emulate this approach for people in pain," he said.

"Pain is complex and working together with different health professionals gives us the greatest opportunity for successful treatment."