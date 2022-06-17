John Kennedy Jnr back as Newcastle Northstars target Canberra Brave and AIHL lead

Captain Liam Manwarring expects the return of coach and defenceman John Kennedy Jnr to prove "a big boost" as the Newcastle Northstars target maximum points from a weekend double-header with Canberra at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium.
The second-placed Northstars can seize the Australian Ice Hockey League lead with victories over competition pace-setters Canberra on Saturday (5.30pm) and Sunday (4pm).
Brave lead the standings with 25 points from 10 outings while Newcastle are unbeaten on 24 points after eight starts.
"This is the weekend that all of the boys have been putting in so much work for," Manwarring said.
"Canberra have some guys that are a run-and-gun team and they can really hurt you in the turnover of pucks.
"Puck possession is a big one, as well as the first 10 minutes of the game. If we play a physical, defensive game and we have success in our opportunities that we get, that will go a long way this weekend into getting six points out of six available."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
