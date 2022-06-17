Hunter Wildfires women eye Gordon as Jack Scott Cup resumes: Rugby Union

Coach Joey de Dassel expects the loss of second-rower Kayla Waldron for the rest of season to be felt but was confident the Hunter Wildfires could continue their strong start to the Jack Scott Cup by doing the little things right.
The Sydney women's premier rugby union competition resumes this weekend after a three-week hiatus and Hunter will reach their season midpoint against Gordon at Gordon on Saturday.
The Wildfires have won three of their four games so far, going down only to Sydney Uni, and held off a fast-finishing Eastern Suburbs in a gutsy 28-19 victory in their last outing on May 28.
"It's a pretty significant loss," de Dassel said. "But we have most players available and have a really strong side. We finished on a really positive note three weeks ago against Easts so everyone is itching to get back out there again."
As well as Easts, the Wildfires have accounted for Western Sydney and Warringah in Jack Scott Cup and de Dassel felt there was plenty of improvement still to come.
"There's a really good feeling in the group at the moment, they love playing for and with each other and it's great to be part of," he said.
"As has been the theme the whole way through, it's just on what we're doing and hitting our little tasks that we set for ourselves, which is always around our effort and just making sure we get the little things right and staying calm and enjoying ourselves.
"That's been our theme so far and will be our theme as the season goes on. But we're excited to play new competition. I don't know a lot about Gordon. I know they've been playing well and they've had some good wins. We're just excited to get back out there."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
