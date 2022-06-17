Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter Wildfires women eye Gordon as Jack Scott Cup resumes: Rugby Union

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
June 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kayla Waldron, pictured in action for the Hunter Wildfires, has picked up a six-month contract with the Irish women's rugby union program. Picture: Marina Neil

Coach Joey de Dassel expects the loss of second-rower Kayla Waldron for the rest of season to be felt but was confident the Hunter Wildfires could continue their strong start to the Jack Scott Cup by doing the little things right.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.