Charlestown coach Niko Papaspiropoulos knows if Azzurri want to be championship contenders they must give a better account of themselves against NPLW Northern NSW leaders Warners Bay on Sunday.
The Panthers were convincing 6-1 winners when the two sides met at Lisle Carr Oval in round five. It is one of only two losses Azzurri have sustained this season and the third-placed side have been unbeaten since.
Advertisement
This weekend they trade blows at John Street Oval (3.40pm) with Charlestown aiming to become only the second team to beat high-flying Warners Bay this year.
"We're well aware of what went wrong last time and I don't think it will be the same kind of game," Papaspiropoulos said.
"They're obviously a very good side but we conceded two goals in two minutes twice in that game so that hurt us more than anything. We let ourselves down in parts of that game and they were clinical. They punished us. They were sharp and in fairness they were the better team on the day.
"But the girls are really keen for a rematch with them. They want to redeem themselves and the coaching staff know we've got the side capable of causing problems to any team."
Both are coming off 8-0 wins. Warners Bay (25 points) downed Mid Coast (7) and Azzurri (20) beat New Lambton (0).
Azzurri should have even more firepower this weekend with front three Courtney Anderson, Jess Gentle and Jenna Kingsley expected back after being unavailable.
Adamstown coach Ryan Campbell described sixth-placed Adamstown's (11) round-12 clash with fifth-placed Maitland (16) at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night (7pm) as "must win".
Coach Paul DeVitis wants to see "a big turnaround" from Newcastle Olympic (18) when they play Mid Coast in Taree on Saturday (6pm).
Olympic (18) broke into the top four for the first time this season on Monday with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Mid Coast (7).
"They were good and gave us a lot of problems defensively," DeVitis said. "They didn't let our danger players have any room to do anything. They disturbed us and we sort of took a back step on Monday. We worked super hard to work our way back into the frame of the top four, now we don't want to leave there."
New Lambton host Broadmeadow (25) at Alder Park on Sunday (3.40pm).
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.