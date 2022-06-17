Carly McBride trial: 'no evidence' James Cunneen knew about murder

"We say that Sayle Newson told [Mr Cunneen] that he had murdered Carly McBride," Mr Robertson said. "Together they hatched a plan to dispose of her body and suppress the truth. "They chose Scone as their alibi on the expectation that the body would not be located. "They then set about laying false trails and falsely accusing other people. "All the while Sayle Newson inserted himself into the investigation thereby being able to work out what information was available against him and what story he might craft as a result of that."