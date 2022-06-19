Australia's frustrating road to its winter of discontent

By and large, the right won the debate, and so the Australian energy system commenced the long journey to where we have arrived this winter. A National Competition (Hilmer) Report in 1993 set out the architecture for replacing the utilities with an electricity market. South Australia and Victoria led the flog-off of power stations and grids. NSW was tentative, and struggles over privatisation between factions and unions were instrumental in Labor losing office at the 2011 state election.

