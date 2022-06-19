Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Opinion
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Private operators hold too much power

By Letters to the Editor
June 19 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Private operators hold too much power in our energy markets

PROFESSOR Roberta Ryan, pictured, thinks that "people will do the right thing" in regard to cutting down on their energy consumption as they do with their water consumption. She also advocates a "reserve capacity" in power generation, so we can draw on those reserves just as we draw on dam water during peak usage times ("Save on power, like water", Herald, 15/6).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.