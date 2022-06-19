Private operators hold too much power in our energy markets

JOHN Arnold, being a big fan of renewable energy you obviously wouldn't mind having the coastline of Port Stephens, in particular Anna Bay, used for wind turbines. A couple of hundred of these monstrosities would be great for your property value. Or are you like the Teals, we won't see wind turbines in their electorates or on the Manly peninsula? So bring on nuclear power. We are a big country, the people of the electorates that voted for change think Strathfield is the outback. Go nuclear and let's stop emissions. A few ICBM nuclear deterrents would be handy as well. Australia will be taking knives to the gunfight when it comes to China.