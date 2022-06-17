When a DA dispute ends in disappointment

COLIN Rowlatt, (Short Takes, 9/6), claims the previous government "did nothing to embrace renewable energy". Really? So, is that the case even though it is known that for the past three years Australia led the world in installation of wind and solar power generation? In the 2021 year alone 3.3GW of roof-top solar was installed and 3GW of solar farms across 27 projects were built. In that same year, two of the country's three largest wind farms were installed. I know that the real contribution of renewable energy is overrated but is that doing "nothing"?