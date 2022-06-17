Newcastle Herald
Jackson Baker pushes world No.2 Jack Robinson all the way in defeat at El Salvador

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:01am, first published 1:00am
BLAST: Jackson Baker gets the fins out during his heat on Friday. Picture: WSL

Jackson Baker brought out the best in world No.2 Jack Robinson, leading until the final minutes of his round of 16 loss at the El Salvador Pro on Friday.

