Jackson Baker pushes world No.2 Jack Robinson all the way in defeat at El Salvador

Jackson Baker brought out the best in world No.2 Jack Robinson, leading until the final minutes of his round of 16 loss at the El Salvador Pro on Friday.
The Merewether regular-footer went down 17.76 to 15.17 after West Australian Robinson, who has won the past two events on the Championship Tour, produced two eight-point scores inside the last five minutes.
Advertisement
Baker, the world No.22 in his rookie year, led 13.73 to 13.4 with 10 minutes gone in the 45-minute heat at Punta Roca after an 8.07 from two big carves and a quality finish, then a 5.33 back-up. He extended his lead with a 7.1 from two well-timed snaps with 19 minutes left, going to a 15.17 best two-wave total.
Robinson, who surfed 15 waves in the heat, needed an 8.34 and he found the score with a ride featuring two layback snaps, an air reverse and an inside section for an 8.83.
Baker required a 7.6 to retake the lead but it was Robinson who lifted again, finishing with an 8.93 to better his total.
The round of 16 result, Baker's third this year, equals his best effort on the CT. Robinson then lost 12.5 to 6.5 to world champion Gabriel Medina in the quarter-finals.
"He had a few good sets and then it's just keep faith that the waves are coming and just keep working hard to get the score," Robinson said after his win over Baker.
"I was fired up already, halfway through that heat and then for the last eight minutes, I was like 'this is not how this is going to end'.
"It was a good battle. It's good to have a heat with Jacko. I knew it wasn't probably going to be the easiest either because he's just a solid surfer."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.