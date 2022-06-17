WANDERERS fullback Hayden Coles is every bit a game-breaker. Quick. Clever footwork. Hole hitter. Strong fend. The lot.
But coach Dan Beckett reckons Coles' biggest asset is the confidence he bring to the players around him.
Coles returns for the Two Blues against Nelson Bay in a crucial Hunter Rugby contest at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
It will be the school teacher's first game since suffering a head knock against Merewether in round one.
"It was a bad concussion and we have given him all the time he needs," Beckett said. "He was the best player on the field before he got knocked out and we were pretty disappointed with how it unfolded.
"It is just good to see him fit and healthy.
"He brings confidence to the club because he is such a good footballer. He has played more than 100 games in the Shute Shield for Parramatta, he has played for the Wildfires ... he can create something out of nothing. The other players feed off it."
Coles' return has forced a reshuffle. George Ashworth moves from fullback to wing and Nimi Qio slots in at inside centre in place of Charlie Mortimer.
Ashworth is among five Wanderers alongside Marcus Christensen, Liam Brice, Piers Morell and Tim Marsh backing up from Hunter's NSW Country title tilt in Tamworth last weekend.
However, the remainder of the team haven't played since the 34-19 loss to Hamilton on May 28. Their round-seven clash with Singleton was washed out before a general bye last weekend.
"It hasn't been good because we are trying to build a bit of rhythm and tempo," Beckett said. "It feels a bit like the pre-season. It hasn't been great for us, but it's not an excuse. It has been the same for everyone. It has been that kind of year."
Nelson Bay, who sit two places above fifth-placed Wanderers, had Adam Edwards, Charles Fielder and Onewai Tai involved in the representative campaign.
They are coming off a bruising 22-15 loss to Maitland in which their scrum went backwards. Coach Michael Wiringi has tinkered with the pack in a bid to find a stronger combination but concedes "we are just small".
"Adsy (Edwards) will start at eight," Wiringi said. "Jordy Byfield and Hamish Bartlett give us a bit more weight behind the front row. Our scrum has been struggling. We are just small. I'm a first-five (five-eight) and I am taller than our front row."
Wiringi may not be able to do much about their size, but the former Romanian World Cup representative can make them tougher mentally.
"I wasn't putting the boys under enough pressure at training. That is what the past couple of weeks have been - high pressure, high intensity games. If we make a mistake, there are consequences," he said. "I am really trying to toughen them up at training. We are doing a lot of work under fatigue. Just when their heads are about to drop, I will go 'lets run'. They are getting better."
Elsewhere Saturday, Maitland are without Chris Logan, Harry Chapman and Sam Callow for the trip to Ernie Calland Oval to tackle a resurgent Southern Beaches.
Lake Macquarie, slaughtered 172-5 by Hamilton last round, face another tough task against Merewether at Walters Park.
In the final game, Hamilton are on road to Singleton.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
