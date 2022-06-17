Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dylan Gibbons in line for more success at Rosehill

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 17 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOKING GOOD: Dylan Gibbons, pictured after winning the Spring Stakes at Newcastle on Festival Dancer, has a strong book of rides at Rosehill. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Gun apprentice Dylan Gibbons believes Kiwi import Per Inaway is the pick of his solid book of rides at Rosehill on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.