Dylan Gibbons in line for more success at Rosehill

Gun apprentice Dylan Gibbons believes Kiwi import Per Inaway is the pick of his solid book of rides at Rosehill on Saturday.
The Thornton hoop has 12 wins and 10 placings in just 57 city rides this season, including two doubles in recent weeks.
The 20-year-old heads to town on Saturday for eight rides, including three for boss and top Newcastle trainer Kris Lees.
Three-year-old filly Per Inaway, a $3.50 TAB favourite, is among those and returns to Rosehill two weeks after winning her Australian debut there over 1200m with Brenton Avdulla. She rises to 1300m on Saturday but again goes around in benchmark 78 fillies and mares grade, in race nine. However, this time she carries half a kilogram less, thanks to Gibbons' 3kg claim.
"I haven't had a hell of a lot to do with her but from what I've seen at home, in its race the other day and replays overseas, she's an unassuming type," Gibbons said.
"It never seems to travel, grab the bridle or look super impressive, but when you ask for something, it always seems to find.
"They are the horses that can surprise you, because as the races get better, she might be able to keep stepping up with them. She gets nice weight relief in a similar race and has drawn well again."
Gibbons also gets another chance with Arapaho and French Bonnet after winning on both in town in recent weeks.
He took Bjorn Baker-trained Arapaho to victory over a heavy 1800m on May 21 and the gelding has since finished second on soft going in a higher grade. He returns to benchmark 78 level on Saturday but carries more weight on a likely good track.
"My only concern with him is he won on a wet track and now he's getting a dry track, so it's just whether he's a freak on the wet," Gibbons said of the $3.10 chance. "But he didn't disgrace himself on a dry surface the other day, so he's still a great hope."
Gibbons and the Kim Waugh-trained French Bonnet ($7) won a 1400m Midway Handicap two weeks ago and they tackle a 1500m version on Saturday.
"The only worry is we drew soft the other day and got to choose our spot, but from [gate 11] it's a little bit sticky, even though she goes forward," he said. "It's just how much work she has to do early because she appreciated being left alone the first half of that race the other day. If she can get across and get another easy first half, there's no reason she can't win again."
Bookmakers believe the Lees-trained French Marine ($5.50) in the last is another good chance for Gibbons.
He also rides Miracle Day ($13) for Lees, Two Big Fari ($10) for Newcastle trainer Todd Howlett, So United ($8.50) for the Waterhouse-Bott team and Blow Dart ($8), in the Highway Handicap, for Brett Thompson.
"He's a similar story to Arapaho," Gibbons said of French Marine said.
"It's whether he's been revelling on wet tracks, I'm not sure, but he's a good old horse.
"If you ever told me he'd make city grade, I would have said you were mad, but he gives you 120 per cent. He puts himself on speed, travels for you and tries his guts out, so you can never rule him out.
"[Miracle Day] trialled well. It had a bit of a break, so it's whether he needs this run. But with what he did last time, he showed he's got a fair bit of ability.
"[Two Big Fari] has won a Saturday race at Rosehill so that's a big tick and he's been racing well, almost winning last start [in the Gunnedah Cup], obviously in open country grade.
"But he gets three kilos off back to city grade and he's quite capable on his day.
"If [Blow Dart] drew a gate, he'd be a great hope.
"It's still a great hope but drawing right out there [in 21] in chute races can be suicide some days, so fingers crossed we get a bit of luck."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
