Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

'Things are really tough': Demand for Hunter food charities doubles as cost of living rises

PB
By Paige Busher
June 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the cost of living rises, an increasing number of people have been forced to turn to food charities for help.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Paige Busher

Cadet Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.