Spike in thefts at Muswellbrook partly due to spate of cases involving juveniles, Hunter Valley Police District acting commander Superintendent Joanne Schultz says

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 17 2022 - 7:42am, first published 6:30am
Dozens of charges over spike in thefts from vehicles, police say

A steep rise in the number of cases of thefts from motor vehicles at Muswellbrook was at least partly to do with a spate of incidents involving a group of juveniles allegedly committing robberies in the area, Hunter Valley Police District acting commander Superintendent Joanne Schultz says.

